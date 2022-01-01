Jose Cuervo® Cherry Limeade Authentic Margarita brings something tangy yet sweet to the classic margarita. Its flavor is of sweet syrupy cherry up front, bright orange and agave, fading into fresh lime juice and tequila. It finishes with slightly bitter amarena. Just chill, pour and serve, or blend with ice!

9.95% alcohol by volume (19.9 proof)

Color: Cherry-kissed orange

Aroma: Maraschino cherry vanilla with sweet lime citrus