Made with Jose Cuervo® Gold tequila, pure agave nectar and lime, the Cuervo Golden Margarita® is the most authentic premium ready-to-serve margarita. Its flavor profile is tart key limes and custardy lemon up front, fading into a mix of tequila and agave. Just chill, pour and serve, or blend with ice!

12.7% alcohol by volume (25.4 proof)

Color: Custardy lime

Aroma: Light floral notes of orange blossom, golden tequila and lime zest

Flavor: Tart key limes and custardy lemon up front, fading into a mix of tequila and agave

Finish: Tequila and sweet oranges