Jose Cuervo® Golden Margarita
1.75 LUPC: 0081153801096
Made with Jose Cuervo® Gold tequila, pure agave nectar and lime, the Cuervo Golden Margarita® is the most authentic premium ready-to-serve margarita. Its flavor profile is tart key limes and custardy lemon up front, fading into a mix of tequila and agave. Just chill, pour and serve, or blend with ice!
- 12.7% alcohol by volume (25.4 proof)
- Color: Custardy lime
- Aroma: Light floral notes of orange blossom, golden tequila and lime zest
- Flavor: Tart key limes and custardy lemon up front, fading into a mix of tequila and agave
- Finish: Tequila and sweet oranges
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories225.55
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.03g
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium423.55mg18%
Total Carbohydrate22.35g7%
Dietary Fiber0.17g1%
Sugar19.41g
Protein0.18g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ice , Lime Juice , Tequila , Triple Sec , Salt .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
