Jose Cuervo® Golden Margarita Strawberry offers an interesting flow of flavors. The tartness of fresh lime juice balances sweet, ripe strawberry puree, finishing with the familiar earthy tequila and smooth agave. Just chill, pour and serve, or blend with ice!

Made with Jose Cuervo® tequila, pure agave nectar and lime, the Cuervo Golden Margarita® is the most authentic premium ready-to-serve margarita.