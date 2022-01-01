The great taste of Cuervo® Margaritas with less calories! Cuervo® Light Classic Lime Margarita starts tart lime peel, then fades quickly into creamy lemon and agave. It finishes with tequila and sweet oranges. Just chill or add ice. Authentic Cuervo® Light Margaritas offer the same great taste as the original, but with fewer than 95 calories per serving. All of the flavor, none of the guilt!

9.95% alcohol by volume (19.9 proof)

Color: Juicy lime

Aroma: Bright zest and pressed lime peel. Undernotes of orange and agave

Flavor: Starts tart lime peel fading quickly into creamy lemon and agave

Finish: Tequila and sweet oranges