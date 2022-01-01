Jose Cuervo® Light Lime Authentic Margarita Perspective: front
Jose Cuervo® Light Lime Authentic Margarita

1.75 LUPC: 0081153801100
Product Details

The great taste of Cuervo® Margaritas with less calories! Cuervo® Light Classic Lime Margarita starts tart lime peel, then fades quickly into creamy lemon and agave. It finishes with tequila and sweet oranges. Just chill or add ice. Authentic Cuervo® Light Margaritas offer the same great taste as the original, but with fewer than 95 calories per serving. All of the flavor, none of the guilt!

  • 9.95% alcohol by volume (19.9 proof)
  • Color: Juicy lime
  • Aroma: Bright zest and pressed lime peel. Undernotes of orange and agave
  • Flavor: Starts tart lime peel fading quickly into creamy lemon and agave
  • Finish: Tequila and sweet oranges

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories34
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2.7g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made , with : Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila , Triple Sec Liqueur , Natural Flavor , Sucralose , Artificial Color .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
