Jose Cuervo® Light Lime Authentic Margarita
Product Details
The great taste of Cuervo® Margaritas with less calories! Cuervo® Light Classic Lime Margarita starts tart lime peel, then fades quickly into creamy lemon and agave. It finishes with tequila and sweet oranges. Just chill or add ice. Authentic Cuervo® Light Margaritas offer the same great taste as the original, but with fewer than 95 calories per serving. All of the flavor, none of the guilt!
- 9.95% alcohol by volume (19.9 proof)
- Color: Juicy lime
- Aroma: Bright zest and pressed lime peel. Undernotes of orange and agave
- Flavor: Starts tart lime peel fading quickly into creamy lemon and agave
- Finish: Tequila and sweet oranges
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made , with : Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila , Triple Sec Liqueur , Natural Flavor , Sucralose , Artificial Color .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More