Our most popular flavor now has a low-calorie option. Jose Cuervo® Ready-to-Drink Strawberry Light Margarita has a sweet red strawberry aroma and the flavor of red berry upfront, which mellows and fades into wine and mixed fruits with juicy orange and tequila throughout. The best and most convenient way to enjoy your favorite margarita at home. Just pour and serve - no mixing required!

9.95% alcohol by volume (19.9 proof)

Color: Strawberry red

Aroma: Sweet red strawberry, backnotes of red currants and fresh lime