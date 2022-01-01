Hover to Zoom
Jose Cuervo® Strawberry Lime Authentic Margarita
1.75 LUPC: 0081153801103
Product Details
Jose Cuervo® Authentic Margarita Strawberry Lime is a flavorful blend of the classic margarita with juicy strawberry and zesty lime to complement. The flavor is of red berry upfront then mellows, fades to wine and mixed citrus. Juicy orange and tequila are tasted throughout. Just chill, pour and serve, or blend with ice!
America’s favorite ready-to-drink margarita, Authentic Cuervo® Margaritas are made exclusively with Jose Cuervo® tequila.
- 9.95% alcohol by volume (19.9 proof)
- Color: Rosy red
- Aroma: Sweet red strawberry, backnotes of red currants and fresh lime.
- Flavor: Red berry upfront mellows fades to wine and mixed citrus. Juicy orange and tequila throughout.
- Finish: Orange and tequila