Jose Cuervo® Authentic Margarita Strawberry Lime is a flavorful blend of the classic margarita with juicy strawberry and zesty lime to complement. The flavor is of red berry upfront then mellows, fades to wine and mixed citrus. Juicy orange and tequila are tasted throughout. Just chill, pour and serve, or blend with ice!

America’s favorite ready-to-drink margarita, Authentic Cuervo® Margaritas are made exclusively with Jose Cuervo® tequila.