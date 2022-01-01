Watermelon is an iconic summer flavor and Jose Cuervo® has added this popular, fruity flavor to the classic margarita. Its flavor is of bright tart melon with traces of hibiscus and cucumber peel. The cocktail finishes with lime and agave. Refreshingly tantalizing is the resulting cocktail. Just chill, pour and serve, or blend with ice!

9.95% alcohol by volume (19.9 proof)

Color: Red blush

Aroma: Pink floral melon on the nose.

Flavor: Bright tart melon with traces of hibiscus and cucumber peel.

Finish: Rounded lime and agave