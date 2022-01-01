Jose Cuervo® White Peach Authentic Light Margarita Perspective: front
Jose Cuervo® White Peach Authentic Light Margarita

1.75 LUPC: 0081153801158
Product Details

The great taste of Cuervo® Margaritas with less calories! Cuervo® Authentic Light White Peach Margarita starts fleshy peach and lime zest before transitioning into deeper honey, agave, and orange peel. Just chill or add ice!

Cuervo® Light Margaritas offer the same great taste as the original, but with fewer than 95 calories per serving. All of the flavor, none of the guilt!

  • 9.95% alcohol by volume (19.9 proof)
  • Color: Peachy pink
  • Aroma: Pink sulfury peach, with floral backnotes of orange blossom and honeysuckle
  • Finish: Tequila and fuzzy peach skin

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Jose Cuervo Tequila , Triple Sec Liqueur , Natural Flavors , Sucralose and Artificial Colors .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible