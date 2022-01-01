The great taste of Cuervo® Margaritas with less calories! Cuervo® Authentic Light White Peach Margarita starts fleshy peach and lime zest before transitioning into deeper honey, agave, and orange peel. Just chill or add ice!

Cuervo® Light Margaritas offer the same great taste as the original, but with fewer than 95 calories per serving. All of the flavor, none of the guilt!