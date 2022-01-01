Jose Cuervo® White Peach Authentic Light Margarita
Product Details
The great taste of Cuervo® Margaritas with less calories! Cuervo® Authentic Light White Peach Margarita starts fleshy peach and lime zest before transitioning into deeper honey, agave, and orange peel. Just chill or add ice!
Cuervo® Light Margaritas offer the same great taste as the original, but with fewer than 95 calories per serving. All of the flavor, none of the guilt!
- 9.95% alcohol by volume (19.9 proof)
- Color: Peachy pink
- Aroma: Pink sulfury peach, with floral backnotes of orange blossom and honeysuckle
- Finish: Tequila and fuzzy peach skin
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Jose Cuervo Tequila , Triple Sec Liqueur , Natural Flavors , Sucralose and Artificial Colors .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More