In 2007, Joseph Carr launched Josh Cellars, wines that represent the best of California: bold, rich wines that are approachable and balanced. Sourced from across many great California winegrowing regions, every vintage represents a labor of love, a commitment to quality, and a very personal promise to make great wine, in honor of his dad, Josh. One 750 ml wine bottle of Josh Cellars Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon. Red wine with rustic and robust flavors of baked black fruits, caramel, and a subtle hint of bourbon. Full bodied, dry wine with aromas of dark chocolate, vanilla, coffee and sweet burnt toffee. Cabernet is perfectly paired with steak, smoked vegetables or your favorite burger.