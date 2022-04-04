In 2007, Joseph Carr launched Josh Cellars, wines that represent the best of California: bold, rich wines that are approachable and balanced. Sourced from across many great California winegrowing regions, every vintage represents a labor of love, a commitment to quality, and a very personal promise to make great wine, in honor of his dad, Josh. One 750 ml wine bottle of Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon. Red wine with flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut and cinnamon. Full bodied, red wine with aromas of dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and subtle oak. A California wine that is made with the high-quality standards for which Josh Cellars is known. Red wine cabernet is perfectly paired with indulgent chocolate desserts or well-seasoned meats.