In 2007, Joseph Carr launched Josh Cellars, wines that represent the best of California: bold, rich wines that are approachable and balanced. Sourced from across many great California winegrowing regions, every vintage represents a labor of love, a commitment to quality, and a very personal promise to make great wine, in honor of his dad, Josh. One 750 ml wine bottle of Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio. Pinot Grigio wine with fresh, crisp flavors of mango, melon and citrus. Crisp and light-bodied white wine with a hint of juicy pear. Serve this California wine chilled to experience its full flavor profile. White wine made with the high-quality standards for which Josh Cellars is known.