Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc North Coast White Wine
Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc North Coast White Wine Perspective: back
Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc North Coast White Wine Perspective: left
Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc North Coast White Wine Perspective: top
Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc North Coast White Wine Perspective: bottom
Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc North Coast White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0003125904697
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

In 2007, Joseph Carr launched Josh Cellars, wines that represent the best of California: bold, rich wines that are approachable and balanced. Sourced from across many great California winegrowing regions, every vintage represents a labor of love, a commitment to quality, and a very personal promise to make great wine, in honor of his dad, Josh. Our Sauvignon Blanc is sunshine in a glass. The nose shows succulent aromas of citrus blossom, honeydew melon, and key lime pie over layers of pear, creme brulee, and hints of ginger. The palate features flavors of lemon and kiwi and scents of green apple. This wine is aromatic and bright witha crisp, clean finish. Josh was made by Napa Valley vintner and restaurant industry veteran, Joseph Carr, as a tribute to his father, Josh.