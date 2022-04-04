In 2007, Joseph Carr launched Josh Cellars, wines that represent the best of California: bold, rich wines that are approachable and balanced. Sourced from across many great California winegrowing regions, every vintage represents a labor of love, a commitment to quality, and a very personal promise to make great wine, in honor of his dad, Josh. Our Sauvignon Blanc is sunshine in a glass. The nose shows succulent aromas of citrus blossom, honeydew melon, and key lime pie over layers of pear, creme brulee, and hints of ginger. The palate features flavors of lemon and kiwi and scents of green apple. This wine is aromatic and bright witha crisp, clean finish. Josh was made by Napa Valley vintner and restaurant industry veteran, Joseph Carr, as a tribute to his father, Josh.