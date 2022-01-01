Ingredients

Sugar , Corn Syrup , Chocolate , Agar-Agar , Citric Acid , Artificial Flavor , Yellow 6 . Chocolate Contains : Sugar , Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin ( An Emulsifier ) , Vanillin (An Artificial Flavor) .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More