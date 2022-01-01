Hover to Zoom
Joyva Chocolate Covered Orange Jelly Rings
9 ozUPC: 0004179500058
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar22g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , Corn Syrup , Chocolate , Agar-Agar , Citric Acid , Artificial Flavor , Yellow 6 . Chocolate Contains : Sugar , Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin ( An Emulsifier ) , Vanillin (An Artificial Flavor) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
