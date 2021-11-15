Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Chocolate, Agar-agar, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, U.S.Certified Color (Includes Red #40 and Blue #1), Chocolate Contains: Sugar, Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier).Vanillin (An Artificial Flavor)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More