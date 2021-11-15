Hover to Zoom
Joyva Chocolate Covered Raspberry Jelly Rings
9 ozUPC: 0004179500073
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3pcs (42 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar22g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Chocolate, Agar-agar, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, U.S.Certified Color (Includes Red #40 and Blue #1), Chocolate Contains: Sugar, Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier).Vanillin (An Artificial Flavor)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
