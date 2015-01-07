Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Chocolate, Fish Gelatin, Artificial Flavor.Chocolate Contains: Sugar, Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), Vanillin (An Artificial Flavor)

Allergen Info

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More