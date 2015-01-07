Hover to Zoom
Joyva Chocolate Covered Vanilla Marshmallow Twists
9 ozUPC: 0004179500077
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pcs (42 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6.15%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.83%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Chocolate, Fish Gelatin, Artificial Flavor.Chocolate Contains: Sugar, Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin (An Emulsifier), Vanillin (An Artificial Flavor)
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
