Joyva Sesame Tahini
15 OzUPC: 0004179500098
Product Details
Tahini is an all-natural creamy purée of sesame seeds that has a light nut-like flavor. Because it does not contain emulsifiers or thickeners, it may separate.
- Creamy Puree Of Sesame Seeds
- All Natural
- No Additives
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat20g25.64%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar0g
Protein10g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron2.3mg15%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Creamy Puree of Roasted Sesame Seeds
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
