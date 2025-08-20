Juanita's Hot & Spicy Menudo is prepared with more red chile and spices for a bolder version of the Original Menudo to rev your taste buds. Heat and serve anytime for homemade taste every time. Our canned Menudo soup is made the same way it's been prepared for generations. Juanita's family Menudo recipe starts with slowly simmering the bone stock, then adding the highest quality ingredients for an authentic flavor. Serve with oregano, chopped onions, and a squeeze of lime to bring the flavors of Mexico to your table.

Mexican soup made with beef bone broth and red chiles

Homemade taste with a spicy flavor

Heat and serve for a quick and easy authentic Menudo soup

Made without preservatives

Top with oregano, onion, and lime