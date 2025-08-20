Juanita's® Hot & Spicy Menudo Perspective: front
Juanita's® Hot & Spicy Menudo Perspective: back
Juanita's® Hot & Spicy Menudo Perspective: left
Juanita's® Hot & Spicy Menudo Perspective: right
Juanita's® Hot & Spicy Menudo Perspective: top
Juanita's® Hot & Spicy Menudo

25 ozUPC: 0007013200201
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Juanita's Hot & Spicy Menudo is prepared with more red chile and spices for a bolder version of the Original Menudo to rev your taste buds. Heat and serve anytime for homemade taste every time. Our canned Menudo soup is made the same way it's been prepared for generations. Juanita's family Menudo recipe starts with slowly simmering the bone stock, then adding the highest quality ingredients for an authentic flavor. Serve with oregano, chopped onions, and a squeeze of lime to bring the flavors of Mexico to your table.

  • Mexican soup made with beef bone broth and red chiles
  • Homemade taste with a spicy flavor
  • Heat and serve for a quick and easy authentic Menudo soup
  • Made without preservatives
  • Top with oregano, onion, and lime

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol100mg33.33%
Sodium1140mg47.5%
Total Carbohydrate11g3.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein12g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Broth [Water, Beef Bone Stock, Salt, Chile Peppers, Seasoning {Dextrose, Onion Powder, Celery Powder, Spices, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Hydrolyzed Corn Gluten, Partially Hydrogenated Soy and Cottonseed Oil), Sugar, Soybean Oil}, Flavoring, Spices], Beef Tripe and Hominy

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
