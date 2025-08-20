Juanita's® Menudo
Product Details
Juanita's Original Menudo is prepared with the original flavor that has been kept alive for generations. Heat and serve anytime for homemade taste every time. Our canned Menudo soup is made the same way it's been prepared for generations. Juanita's family Menudo recipe starts with slowly simmering the bone stock, then adding the highest quality ingredients for an authentic flavor. Serve with oregano, chopped onions, and a squeeze of lime to bring the flavors of Mexico to your table.
- Mexican soup made with tripe and beef bone broth primarily in a red chile base
- Homemade taste with delicious flavors
- Heat and serve for a quick and easy authentic Menudo soup
- Made without preservatives
- Top with oregano, onion, and lime
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Broth [Water, Beef Bone Stock, Salt, Chile Peppers, Seasoning {Dextrose, Onion Powder, Celery Powder, Spices, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Hydrolyzed Corn Gluten, Partially Hydrogenated Soy and Cottonseed Oil), Sugar, Soybean Oil}, Garlic Powder], Beef Tripe, and Hominy
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More