Juanita's Original Menudo is prepared with the original flavor that has been kept alive for generations. Heat and serve anytime for homemade taste every time. Our canned Menudo soup is made the same way it's been prepared for generations. Juanita's family Menudo recipe starts with slowly simmering the bone stock, then adding the highest quality ingredients for an authentic flavor. Serve with oregano, chopped onions, and a squeeze of lime to bring the flavors of Mexico to your table.

Mexican soup made with tripe and beef bone broth primarily in a red chile base

Homemade taste with delicious flavors

Heat and serve for a quick and easy authentic Menudo soup

Made without preservatives

Top with oregano, onion, and lime