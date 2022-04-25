Juicy Drop™ Blue Rebel Gummies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Juicy Drop™ Blue Rebel Gummies Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Juicy Drop™ Blue Rebel Gummies

4.02 ozUPC: 0004111623202
Purchase Options

Product Details

Juicy Drop is a fun, interactive, and great tasting brand that lets kids control the flavor intensity via super sour liquid. The brand has expanded to Juicy Drop Pop, Juicy Drop Taffy, Juicy Drop Gum, and Juicy Drop Gummies!

  • Topps Bazooka juicy drop gummies peggable stand up pouch
  • Yummy gummy in my tummy, these juicy drop gummies are a must have
  • So soft and chewy with a zing of sour gel

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar21g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gummies : Glucose Syrup , Sugar , Water , Gelatin , Sorbitol , Citric Acid , Artificial Flavor , Tartaric Acid , Malic Acid , Pectin , Blue 1 . , Gel : Sugar , Dextrin , Water , Glucose Syrup , Malic Acid , Gum Arabic , Pectin , Sodium Citrate , Artificial Flavor , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) , Blue 1 , Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More