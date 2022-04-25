Juicy Drop™ Blue Rebel Gummies
Product Details
Juicy Drop is a fun, interactive, and great tasting brand that lets kids control the flavor intensity via super sour liquid. The brand has expanded to Juicy Drop Pop, Juicy Drop Taffy, Juicy Drop Gum, and Juicy Drop Gummies!
- Topps Bazooka juicy drop gummies peggable stand up pouch
- Yummy gummy in my tummy, these juicy drop gummies are a must have
- So soft and chewy with a zing of sour gel
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gummies : Glucose Syrup , Sugar , Water , Gelatin , Sorbitol , Citric Acid , Artificial Flavor , Tartaric Acid , Malic Acid , Pectin , Blue 1 . , Gel : Sugar , Dextrin , Water , Glucose Syrup , Malic Acid , Gum Arabic , Pectin , Sodium Citrate , Artificial Flavor , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) , Blue 1 , Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More