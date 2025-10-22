Juicy Juice Fruit Punch Juice Blend Perspective: front
Juicy Juice Fruit Punch Juice Blend Perspective: back
Juicy Juice Fruit Punch Juice Blend Perspective: left
Juicy Juice Fruit Punch Juice Blend Perspective: right
Juicy Juice Fruit Punch Juice Blend

64 fl ozUPC: 0088949700820
Product Details

  • No added sugar
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • No artificial flavors
  • No preservatives

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Sugar27g
Protein0g
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin C90mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apple Juice from Concentrate (Water, Juice Concentrate), Pear Juice from Concentrate (Water, Juice Concentrate), Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, Juice Concentrate), Tangerine Juice from Concentrate (Water, Juice Concentrate), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Citric Acid, Natural Flavors

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
