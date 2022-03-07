Julia's Table Soft White Bread
Product Details
Julia's Table 17.5oz Soft White has 17 yummy slices of soft ,moist and Top * Allergen Free Love.Always Certified Gluten Free and Non-GMO, Vegan, purposely made with clean ingredients. Home-Spun& Fram Inspired, kiddo approved to deliver smiles,all day.
- Julia's Table
- Soft White Bread
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Non-GMO Gluten Free Flour Blend (White Rice Flour, Tapioca, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Rice Vinegar, Organic Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Sea Salt, Cultured Dextrose, Modified Cellulose, Dehydrated Rice Syrup & Grape Juice, Vegetable Fibers (Citrus, Pea, Potato, Psyllium, Norwegian Kelp), Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Invert Syrup, Cellulose Gum, Water, Yeast (Yeast, Sorbitan Monostearate, Ascorbic Acid)
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
