Ingredients

Non-GMO Gluten Free Flour Blend (White Rice Flour, Tapioca, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Rice Vinegar, Organic Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Sea Salt, Cultured Dextrose, Modified Cellulose, Dehydrated Rice Syrup & Grape Juice, Vegetable Fibers (Citrus, Pea, Potato, Psyllium, Norwegian Kelp), Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Invert Syrup, Cellulose Gum, Water, Yeast (Yeast, Sorbitan Monostearate, Ascorbic Acid)

Allergen Info

Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

