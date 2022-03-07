Julia's Table Soft White Bread Perspective: front
Julia's Table Soft White Bread

17.5 ozUPC: 0085000113516
Julia's Table 17.5oz Soft White has 17 yummy slices of soft ,moist and Top * Allergen Free Love.Always Certified Gluten Free and Non-GMO, Vegan, purposely made with clean ingredients. Home-Spun& Fram Inspired, kiddo approved to deliver smiles,all day.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Non-GMO Gluten Free Flour Blend (White Rice Flour, Tapioca, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Rice Vinegar, Organic Cane Sugar, Canola Oil, Sea Salt, Cultured Dextrose, Modified Cellulose, Dehydrated Rice Syrup & Grape Juice, Vegetable Fibers (Citrus, Pea, Potato, Psyllium, Norwegian Kelp), Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Invert Syrup, Cellulose Gum, Water, Yeast (Yeast, Sorbitan Monostearate, Ascorbic Acid)

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

