Julie's Real Cashew Butter

9 ozUPC: 0085762800640
Julie’s Real Classic Cashew Butter is incredibly clean, and incredibly delicious…and has just one ingredient…dry roasted cashews! Our Cashew Butter is Gluten-Free Certified, Paleo, non-GMO Verified, 100% Plant-Based, dairy-free, soy-free and peanut-free. Our Classic Cashew Butter has no flavorings or extracts, no cane sugar and no palm oil, and it is made in a peanut-free facility! Julie’s Real Classic Cashew Butter is the perfect choice for a truly clean and delicious nut butter.

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 tablespoons
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate10g4%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar2g4%
Protein5g10%
Calcium10mg2%
Iron1.9mg10%
Magnesium85mg20%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

cashews

Contains Cashew and Cashew Products.

