Julie's Real Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Almond Butter
9 ozUPC: 0085762800601
AISLE 23
Product Details
100% all natural whole food ingredients including real vanilla beans, organic honey and unrefined coconut oil. no extracts, powders or flavorings, no cane sugar, no GMOs.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E7mg45%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds, Organic Honey, Organic Coconut Oil, Cinnamon, Vanilla Beans, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
