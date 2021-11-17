Julie’s Real Classic Almond Butter is incredibly clean, and incredibly delicious…and has just one ingredient…dry roasted almonds! Our Almond Butter is Gluten-Free Certified, Paleo, non-GMO Verified, 100% Plant-Based, dairy-free, soy-free and peanut-free. Our Classic Almond Butter has no flavorings or extracts, no cane sugar and no palm oil, and it is made in a peanut-free facility! Julie’s Real Classic Almonds Butter is the perfect choice for a truly clean and delicious nut butter.