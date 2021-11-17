Julie's Real Classic Almond Butter Perspective: front
Julie's Real Classic Almond Butter

9 ozUPC: 0085762800639
Julie’s Real Classic Almond Butter is incredibly clean, and incredibly delicious…and has just one ingredient…dry roasted almonds! Our Almond Butter is Gluten-Free Certified, Paleo, non-GMO Verified, 100% Plant-Based, dairy-free, soy-free and peanut-free. Our Classic Almond Butter has no flavorings or extracts, no cane sugar and no palm oil, and it is made in a peanut-free facility! Julie’s Real Classic Almonds Butter is the perfect choice for a truly clean and delicious nut butter.

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 tablespoons
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g21%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0mg0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar1g0.22%
Protein7g14%
Calcium90mg6%
Iron1.2mg6%
Magnesium85mg20%
Potassium230mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E8.2mg50%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

almonds

Contains Almond and Almond Products.

