Junior Mints® Candy
3.5 ozUPC: 0007172053944
When you crave both the rich taste of dark chocolate and cool, refreshing peppermint, there's no need to choose – unwrap and enjoy.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Sugar25g
Protein0g
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Sugar, Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin-an Emulsifier, Vanillin-an Artificial Flavor), Corn Syrup, Confectioner's Glaze, Food Starch-modified, Peppermint Oil, Invertase (An Enzyme).
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.