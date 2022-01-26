Ingredients

Sugar, Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin-an Emulsifier, Vanillin-an Artificial Flavor), Corn Syrup, Confectioner's Glaze, Food Starch-modified, Peppermint Oil, Invertase (An Enzyme).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

