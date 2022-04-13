Play out the ultimate in dinosaur rivalry and battle with Jurassic World Savage Strike dinosaur action figures. ?Featured in a smaller size but packing a Savage Strike, these dinosaur action figures have an attack move iconic to their respective species.. Use Savage Strike attack moves like biting, head ramming, wing flapping and more to play out movie action scenes. Each dinosaur action figure is activated by pressing an area on the body to create a Savage Strike move (varies per dinosaur).. These fierce dinosaur action figures feature articulated arms and legs, realistic sculpting and authentic decoration capturing all the excitement of the movie. Battle it out Savage Strike style with these fierce action figures