Flaky and layered Jus-Rol Puff Pastry dough is ready to bake. No need to thaw - simply unroll the baking paper, be creative, and bake exceptional pastries every time. It’s perfect for sweet and savory recipes.Jus Rol’s Puff Pastry is Non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors, hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup, or bleached flour. Palm oil used is RSPO certified. Jus Rol Puff Pastry is suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians and Made in the USA with the finest US and imported ingredients.

  • Non-GMO
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • No Hydrogenated Oil
  • No Bleached Flour
  • Vegetarian
  • Made With Certified Sustainable Palm Oil

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/6 pastry
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g17%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat flour, water, palm oil, canola oil, wheat starch. Contains 2% or less of: Ethyl Alcohol, Sugar, Salt, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Citric Acid, Wheat Gluten, Ascorbic Acid, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.

