Flaky and layered Jus-Rol Puff Pastry dough is ready to bake. No need to thaw - simply unroll the baking paper, be creative, and bake exceptional pastries every time. It’s perfect for sweet and savory recipes.Jus Rol’s Puff Pastry is Non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors, hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup, or bleached flour. Palm oil used is RSPO certified. Jus Rol Puff Pastry is suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians and Made in the USA with the finest US and imported ingredients.

