Jus-Rol™ Puff Pastry Dough
Product Details
Flaky and layered Jus-Rol Puff Pastry dough is ready to bake. No need to thaw - simply unroll the baking paper, be creative, and bake exceptional pastries every time. It’s perfect for sweet and savory recipes.Jus Rol’s Puff Pastry is Non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors, hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup, or bleached flour. Palm oil used is RSPO certified. Jus Rol Puff Pastry is suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians and Made in the USA with the finest US and imported ingredients.
- Non-GMO
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- No Hydrogenated Oil
- No Bleached Flour
- Vegetarian
- Made With Certified Sustainable Palm Oil
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wheat flour, water, palm oil, canola oil, wheat starch. Contains 2% or less of: Ethyl Alcohol, Sugar, Salt, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Citric Acid, Wheat Gluten, Ascorbic Acid, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More