Just For Men AutoStop Comb-In A-15 Dark Blonde Hair Color
1 ctUPC: 0001150904315
Product Details
- Full Gray Coverage
- 100% Natural Look Satisfaction Guaranteed
- Foolproof-Can't Go Too Dark
- Leaves Hair Strong: Ammonia & Peroxide Free
- Hassle-Free: Up To 3 Uses â€¢ Lasts Up To 6 Weeks
- Re-sealable Tube
- No Mix, No Mess: Just Comb-In, Shampoo Out.
- Easy Control Comb-In Applicator
- Made in the USA