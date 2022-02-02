For guys who want a foolproof way to get rid of gray hair color for natural looking results, there's Just For Men Easy Comb-In Color. This easy comb-in, no mix, no mess formula only takes ten minutes to color every single gray hair, and lasts until the gray hair grows back. Can't decide between two shades? Try the lighter one first. You can always go darker later. Made in the USA.

New look and name, same foolproof results

This patented formula automatically stops coloring after 10 minutes, so you can't go too dark