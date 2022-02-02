For guys who want an easy way to get rid of gray for natural looking results, there’s Just For Men AutoStop. Just For Men comes in many natural looking shades, so it’s easy to find the one that truly matches your natural hair color. Can’t decide between two shades? Try the lighter one first. You can always go darker later.

New look and name, same foolproof results! This patented formula automatically stops coloring after 10 minutes, so you can’t go too dark.

Easy Target Brush-In Applicator

Shuts Off Automatically

No Peroxide or Ammonia

No Mix, No Mess

Made in USA