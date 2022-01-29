Just For Men ControlGX Grey Reducing 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner
Product Details
Control GX 2 in 1 is the first and only grey-reducing shampoo and conditioner that gradually reduces greys while it cleans, conditions and revitalises your hair. Control GX 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner has a breakthrough triple-patented formula that provides subtle, gradual results so you'll always have a natural look. All this by doing something you were going to do anyway - shampoo your hair. Get The Look You Want: Just use it instead of your regular shampoo until you like what you see. Keep It That Way: Then alternate with your regular shampoo to maintain the look you like. There's never been an easier way to control your grey. Reduce your grey a little bit with each shampoo using Control GX 2 in 1. Best for Light Brown to Black Hair. From the experts at Just For Men.
- Innovative hair color shampoo that gradually reduces grey with every wash
- CGX reduces grey gradually, for subtle, natural-looking results, unlike other dyes
- It makes reducing grey radically easy: all you have to do is shampoo your hair
- Triple Patented Formula with Hemp Oil and Arginine. This product is best for Light Brown to Black hair.
- Just use it instead of your regular shampoo until you like what you see. Then alternate with your regular shampoo to maintain the look you like.