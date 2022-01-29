Just for Men Control GX Anti-Dandruff is the first and only shampoo smart enough to gradually reduce grey hairs by slowly bringing them back to their natural shade while it cleanses your hair and prevents dandruff.Just use it instead of your usual shampoo until you like what you see. Then use it in rotation with your usual shampoo to maintain the look you like. There's never been an easier way to control your grey hairs. Get the Look You Want: Use Control GX Shampoo daily and after the first few washes, you'll start to see a subtle reduction in the amount of gray. Continue to use it until you reach your desired level of grey reduction (generally within 2 to 4 weeks). You In general guys use it as their daily shampoo at the start, and when they are in maintenance mode they use it 3 to 4 times a week. Works as a men’s hair dye. Gradually reduces grey hair color. Provides subtle, natural-looking results. Works on any hair color.

Control GX Anti-Dandruff Shampoo gently and thoroughly cleans hair, relieves dry and itchy scalp, and helps prevent flakes while it cleans. This product is best for all shades from light brown to black hair.