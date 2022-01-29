Control GX Light Shades Shampoo is the first and only grey-reducing shampoo that gradually reduces greys while it cleans and revitalises your hair. Control GX Light Shades Shampoo has a breakthrough triple-patented formula that provides subtle, gradual results so you'll always have a very look. All this by doing something you were going to do anyway - shampoo your hair. Get The Look You Want: Just use it instead of your regular shampoo until you like what you see. Keep It That Way: Then alternate with your regular shampoo to maintain the look you like. There's never been an easier way to control your grey. Reduce your grey a little bit with each shampoo using Control GX Light Shades Shampoo. Best for Blond to Medium Brown hair. From the experts at Just For Men.

Innovative hair color shampoo that gradually reduces grey with every wash

CGX reduces grey gradually, for subtle, natural-looking results, unlike other dyes

It makes reducing grey radically easy: all you have to do is shampoo your hair

Triple Patented Formula with Hemp Oil and Arginine. This product is best for Blond to Medium Brown Hair

Just use it instead of your regular shampoo until you like what you see. Then alternate with your regular shampoo to maintain the look you like.