Just For Men Mustache & Beard hair color brings out the best in your facial hair. Facial hair looks fuller, more even and well-groomed as you get rid of the scraggly look of gray facial hairs. The fast and easy brush-in gel works in 5 minutes - your gray hair will be gone until it grows back. This ammonia-free formula is made specifically to penetrate and condition coarse facial hair. Just For Men Mustache and Beard hair color contains protein, Vitamin E, aloe and chamomile that nourishes your hair while you color. It leaves your facial hair looking well groomed, conditioned and thicker after every application. Its ammonia free formula causes no damage to your hair. Can't decide between two shades? Try the lighter one first. You can always go darker later.

New look, same great results! Just For Men Mustache & Beard is beard coloring that makes getting rid of gray facial hair easy. Unlike other dyes, this beard color is formulated specifically for coarser facial hair.