Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Just For Men® Mustache & Beard M-40 Medium-Dark Brown Hair Color
1 ctUPC: 0001150904911
Purchase Options
Product Details
Just For Men Mustache & Beard, Medium Dark Brown. Eliminates gray hairs for a thicker, fuller look. Works in 5 easy minutes.
- Just For Men Mustache & Beard is beard coloring that makes getting rid of gray facial hair easy. Unlike other dyes, this beard color is formulated specifically for coarser facial hair. Eliminates gray for a thicker and fuller look
- Full Gray Coverage
- 5 Easy Minutes
- Eliminates Gray for a Thicker, Fuller Look
- Smoothes & Softens Coarse Facial Hair
- Brush-In Color Gel
- Multiple Uses
- Made in USA