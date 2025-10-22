Just For Men® Mustache & Beard M-40 Medium-Dark Brown Hair Color Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Just For Men® Mustache & Beard M-40 Medium-Dark Brown Hair Color Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Just For Men® Mustache & Beard M-40 Medium-Dark Brown Hair Color Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Just For Men® Mustache & Beard M-40 Medium-Dark Brown Hair Color Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Just For Men® Mustache & Beard M-40 Medium-Dark Brown Hair Color

1 ctUPC: 0001150904911
Purchase Options

Product Details

Just For Men Mustache & Beard, Medium Dark Brown. Eliminates gray hairs for a thicker, fuller look. Works in 5 easy minutes.

  • Just For Men Mustache & Beard is beard coloring that makes getting rid of gray facial hair easy. Unlike other dyes, this beard color is formulated specifically for coarser facial hair. Eliminates gray for a thicker and fuller look
  • Full Gray Coverage
  • 5 Easy Minutes
  • Eliminates Gray for a Thicker, Fuller Look
  • Smoothes & Softens Coarse Facial Hair
  • Brush-In Color Gel
  • Multiple Uses
  • Made in USA