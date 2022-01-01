Fast and easy Shampoo-In formula for a natural gray-free look. Just For Men Shampoo-In Color hair color covers your grays completely, permanently and effectively. It targets only the gray hair and preserves subtle variations of your natural hair color. This easy to apply hair color only takes five minutes to color every single gray hair, and lasts until the gray grows back. Just For Men Shampoo-In Color hair color contains protein, Vitamin E, aloe and chamomile that nourishes your hair while you color. It leaves your hair looking healthier and thicker after every application. Its ammonia free formula causes no damage to your hair. It conditions your hair and leaves it smoother and easier to manage. Can't decide between two shades? Try the lighter one first. You can always go darker later. Made in the USA

New look and name, same trusted results! That will restore your natural color. Just for Men Shampoo-In Color is hair coloring that restores your original hair color by targeting gray hair for a natural look unlike other dyes.

Always natural-looking results. This patented gray target technology formula blends with your original hair color for professional results.

Choose from 14 different shades. When in doubt or unsure of which to choose, always go with the lighter shade. Includes keratin, olive oil and vitamin E but no ammonia for stronger, healthier-looking hair

Long-Lasting - Will not wash out. Lasts up to 8 weeks until the gray grows back. We know every man is different so our gray hair coloring product is here when those gray hairs begin to grow back

Fast & Easy - Pour color base into applicator bottle. Shake & apply. Works in 5 easy minutes. Follow all instructions on the enclosed leaflet. Perform a skin allergy test 48 hours before use, and always use the gloves provided to avoid staining