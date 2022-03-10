For guys who have more gray hair than they like, Just For Men Touch Of Gray gets rid of some gray hairs, but not all, for that perfect salt and pepper look. This easy-to-apply hair color only takes five minutes to reduce gray hair, and lasts until the gray hair grows back. Its ammonia free formula causes no damage to your hair.

Subtlely blends away a little gray

5 easy minutes

Lasts up to 8 weeks

Made in USA

Includes: