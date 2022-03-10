Hover to Zoom
Just for Men Touch of Gray T-45 Dark Brown Hair Color Kit
1 ctUPC: 0001150904137
Product Details
For guys who have more gray hair than they like, Just For Men Touch Of Gray gets rid of some gray hairs, but not all, for that perfect salt and pepper look. This easy-to-apply hair color only takes five minutes to reduce gray hair and lasts until the gray hair grows back. Its ammonia free formula causes no damage to your hair.
- Subtlely blends away a little gray
- 5 easy minutes
- No-mix, no-mess system
- Lasts up to 8 weeks
- Made in USA
Includes:
- Comb-in applicator
- Pre-mixed color tube
- Gloves
- Instructional leaflet