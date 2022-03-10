Just Great Stuff Organic Chocolate Powdered Peanut Butter Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Just Great Stuff Organic Chocolate Powdered Peanut Butter Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Just Great Stuff Organic Chocolate Powdered Peanut Butter Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Just Great Stuff Organic Chocolate Powdered Peanut Butter Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Just Great Stuff Organic Chocolate Powdered Peanut Butter

6.43 ozUPC: 0001607312346
Purchase Options

Product Details

Traditional peanut butter has 16 to 18 grams of fat in 2 tablespoons. This Organic Chocolate Powdered Peanut Butter only has 1 gram of fat. Traditional peanut butter has 190 Calories in 2 tablespoons. This Organic Chocolate Powdered Peanut Butter only has 50 Calories.

  • 90% Less Fat Than Traditional Peanut Butter
  • Made With Organic Coconut Sugar
  • 1 g Fat Per Serving, 4 g Protein
  • USDA Organic
  • Non-GMO
  • Just Add Water
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoons (12 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.29%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Peanuts, Organic Coconut Sugar*, Organic Alkalized (Dutched) Cocoa Powder, Organic Vanilla Powder, Sea Salt, Organic Stevia Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More