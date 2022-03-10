Just Great Stuff Organic Chocolate Powdered Peanut Butter
Product Details
Traditional peanut butter has 16 to 18 grams of fat in 2 tablespoons. This Organic Chocolate Powdered Peanut Butter only has 1 gram of fat. Traditional peanut butter has 190 Calories in 2 tablespoons. This Organic Chocolate Powdered Peanut Butter only has 50 Calories.
- 90% Less Fat Than Traditional Peanut Butter
- Made With Organic Coconut Sugar
- 1 g Fat Per Serving, 4 g Protein
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Just Add Water
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Peanuts, Organic Coconut Sugar*, Organic Alkalized (Dutched) Cocoa Powder, Organic Vanilla Powder, Sea Salt, Organic Stevia Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More