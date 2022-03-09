Just Peas Perspective: front
Absolutely nothing added - just peas!

Nothing's tastier than sweet garden peas, plucked straight from the pod. Picked fresh and dried at low temperatures to preserve flavor and essential nutrients, Just Peas makes a delightfully crunchy snack. Sprinkle on salads and baked potatoes, or add to soups, pasta and rice for a burst of pure pea flavor.

  • 100% Natural
  • Crunchy and delicious
  • Verified Non-GMO
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar7g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Freeze-Dried , Organic Peas .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

