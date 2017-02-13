Ingredients

Freeze-Dried , Organic Corn and Organic Peas , Air-dried , Organic Carrots , Organic Bell Peppers and Organic Tomatoes .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More