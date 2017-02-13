Hover to Zoom
Just Veggies Snack Mix
8 ozUPC: 0001241310704
Purchase Options
Product Details
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar10g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Freeze-Dried , Organic Corn and Organic Peas , Air-dried , Organic Carrots , Organic Bell Peppers and Organic Tomatoes .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More