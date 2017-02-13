Just Veggies Snack Mix Perspective: front
Just Veggies Snack Mix

8 ozUPC: 0001241310704
Product Details

  • A Delicious Snack, Topping or Recipe Ingredient
  • 1 Bag = 2½ lb Fresh Veggies
  • 100% Natural Crunchy & Delicious Freeze-Dried Veggies
  • Small Batch Produced In Westerly California
  • No Additives • No Preservatives • No Sweeteners
  • Freeze-Dried & Dehydrated
  • Naturally Gluten, Dairy, Wheat and Nut Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher

    • Nutritional Information

    Nutrition Facts
    8.0 servings per container
    Serving size
    Amount per serving
    Calories100
    % Daily value*
    Total Fat1g2%
    Saturated Fat0g0%
    Trans Fat0g
    Cholesterol0mg0%
    Sodium40mg2%
    Total Carbohydrate21g7%
    Dietary Fiber2g8%
    Sugar10g
    Protein4g
    *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

    Ingredients
    Freeze-Dried , Organic Corn and Organic Peas , Air-dried , Organic Carrots , Organic Bell Peppers and Organic Tomatoes .

    Allergen Info
    Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

    Disclaimer
