Justin's Chocolate Hazelnut Almond Butter
1.15 ozUPC: 0089445500052
Our products are made with common sense and the highest quality. And selectively choosing fine, all-natural ingredients will make them taste better. We think you’ll agree.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pack (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Protein4g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dry Roasted Hazelnuts, Dry Roasted Almonds, Organic Powdered Sugar (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Starch), Organic Cocoa Powder, Organic Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
