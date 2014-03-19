Justin's Classic Almond Butter Squeeze Pack Perspective: front
Justin's Classic Almond Butter Squeeze Pack Perspective: back
Justin's Classic Almond Butter Squeeze Pack

1.15 ozUPC: 0089445500018
Product Details

People ask why I named Justin’s Nut Butter after myself. It’s because I’m proud of every flavor we craft. Because I’ve dedicated years to perfecting my one-of-a-kind grinding process. And because, after all the hard work it takes to make these naturally delicious recipes, I have very little energy to come up with clever names. Just ask my son, Justin, or my daughter, Justin. But all names aside— this Classic Almond Butter is a must try!

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pack (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g24.36%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dry Roasted Almonds, Palm Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible