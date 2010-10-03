Hover to Zoom
Justin's® Classic Almond Butter
16 ozUPC: 0089445500031
Product Details
- Naturally Delicious
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g24.36%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dry Roasted Almonds, Palm Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More