Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (32 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 210

% Daily value*

Total Fat 18g 23.08% Saturated Fat 3.5g 17.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 25mg 1.09%

Total Carbohydrate 6g 2.18% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 2g

Protein 7g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.4mg 2%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%