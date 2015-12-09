Hover to Zoom
Justin's® Classic Peanut Butter
16 ozUPC: 0085518800300
Product Details
The delicious harmony of dry roasted peanuts and a one-of-a-kind grind.
- Naturally Delicious
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g23.08%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dry Roasted Peanuts, Palm Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
