Justin's® Honey Almond Butter
16 ozUPC: 0089445500002
Product Details
Hi There - I'm Justin. I make things that taste good. And that’s why I am here – to tell you about the things I make, and how good they taste. It’s simple, really. Simple and delicious. Okay, I hope you like it!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g24.62%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.71%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar4g
Protein6g
Calcium80mg8%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dry Roasted Almonds, Organic Honey Powder (Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Honey), Palm Oil, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
