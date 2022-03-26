Justin's Organic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Perspective: front
Justin's Organic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

12 ct / 1.4 ozUPC: 0089445500027
Think of your favorite peanut butter cup. Next, magnify that feeling by a gazillion — that's ours. Nuts? Yes. Crazy? No. Just imagine what happens when I take our best tasting organic peanut butter and delicately place it into high quality, organic and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ cocoa. Yup. Peanut butter cup perfection!

  • This carton was made with wind energy.

*Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.*

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate21g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar17g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Dark Chocolate ( Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar , Organic Chocolate Liquor , * , Organic Cocoa Butter , * , Organic Soy Lecithin , Organic Vanilla ) , Organic Peanuts , Organic Powdered Evaporated Cane Sugar , Organic Peanut Flour , Organic Palm Fruit Oil , ** , Organic Vanilla Flavor , Sea Salt , Organic Soy Lecithin .

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

