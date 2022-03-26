Justin's Organic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Think of your favorite peanut butter cup. Next, magnify that feeling by a gazillion — that's ours. Nuts? Yes. Crazy? No. Just imagine what happens when I take our best tasting organic peanut butter and delicately place it into high quality, organic and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ cocoa. Yup. Peanut butter cup perfection!
- This carton was made with wind energy.
Ingredients
Organic Dark Chocolate ( Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar , Organic Chocolate Liquor , * , Organic Cocoa Butter , * , Organic Soy Lecithin , Organic Vanilla ) , Organic Peanuts , Organic Powdered Evaporated Cane Sugar , Organic Peanut Flour , Organic Palm Fruit Oil , ** , Organic Vanilla Flavor , Sea Salt , Organic Soy Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
