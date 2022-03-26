Think of your favorite peanut butter cup. Next, magnify that feeling by a gazillion — that's ours. Nuts? Yes. Crazy? No. Just imagine what happens when I take our best tasting organic peanut butter and delicately place it into high quality, organic and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ cocoa. Yup. Peanut butter cup perfection!

This carton was made with wind energy.

*Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.*