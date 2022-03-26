Justin's Organic Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
If you're reading this then you deserve a peanut butter cup. Also, if you're standing or sitting right now you deserve a peanut butter cup. you definitely earned one of you're in a grocery store. Coffee shop — yes. At work? You get two. Unmentioned but still worthy are adults, children, people with or without hair and of course, breathers.
- Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
- USDA Organic
- Rainforest Alliance Certified
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Organic Milk Chocolate (Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter*, Organic Whole Milk Powder, Organic Chocolate Liquor*, Organic Soy Lecithin, Organic Vanilla), Organic Peanuts, Organic Powdered Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Peanut Flour, Organic Palm Fruit Oil**, Organic Vanilla Flavor, Sea Salt, Organic Soy Lecithin
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
