Justin's Organic Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Justin's Organic Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Justin's Organic Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Justin's Organic Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Justin's Organic Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Justin's Organic Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

12 ct / 1.4 ozUPC: 0089445500026
If you're reading this then you deserve a peanut butter cup. Also, if you're standing or sitting right now you deserve a peanut butter cup. you definitely earned one of you're in a grocery store. Coffee shop — yes. At work? You get two. Unmentioned but still worthy are adults, children, people with or without hair and of course, breathers.

  • Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
  • USDA Organic
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23.08%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium105mg4.38%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar16g
Protein5g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Milk Chocolate (Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter*, Organic Whole Milk Powder, Organic Chocolate Liquor*, Organic Soy Lecithin, Organic Vanilla), Organic Peanuts, Organic Powdered Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Peanut Flour, Organic Palm Fruit Oil**, Organic Vanilla Flavor, Sea Salt, Organic Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.