If you're reading this then you deserve a peanut butter cup. Also, if you're standing or sitting right now you deserve a peanut butter cup. you definitely earned one of you're in a grocery store. Coffee shop — yes. At work? You get two. Unmentioned but still worthy are adults, children, people with or without hair and of course, breathers.

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

USDA Organic

Rainforest Alliance Certified

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**