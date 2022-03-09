Hover to Zoom
Justin's® Vanilla Almond Butter
16 ozUPC: 0089445500037
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar6g
Protein5g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dry Roasted Almonds, Organic Powdered Sugar (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Starch), Organic Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Organic Vanilla Powder (Organic Acacia Gum, Organic Vanilla Extract), Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
