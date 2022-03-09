Ingredients

Dry Roasted Almonds, Organic Powdered Sugar (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Starch), Organic Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Organic Vanilla Powder (Organic Acacia Gum, Organic Vanilla Extract), Sea Salt

Allergen Info

Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.