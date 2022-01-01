Juvale Apple Design Collapsible Bamboo Fruit Bowl - Fruit Basket, Brown, 10.5 x 11.7 x 8.7 ART IN YOUR KITCHEN: This beautiful Fruit Basket featuring a spiral-cut design is sure to be a topic of conversation! COLLAPSES INTO APPLE SHAPE: When not in use this Fruit Basket can be collapsed into a flat apple shape to save space NATURAL MATERIALS: Made from all-natural and eco-friendly bamboo VERSATILE: Store your fruit, veggies, snacks, etc DIMENSIONS: Size when expanded: 10.5 x 11.7 x 8.7 inches - Size when flattened: 10.5 x 11.7 x 0.5 inches Want to spice up your kitchen decor? This beautiful Apple Design Collapsible Bamboo Fruit Bowl is sure to be the center of conversation! Made from all-natural and eco-friendly bamboo this Fruit Bowl is both beautiful and practical. Place your favorite fruit, veggies, snacks, etc. in this bowl for easy access. When not in use this Fruit Bowl collapses into a flat apple shape which is perfect for saving space. When expanded measures 10.5 x 11.7 x 8.7 inches. When flattened measures 10.5 x 11.7 x 0.5 inches.